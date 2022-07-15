Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 5,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 132,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.98.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

