Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Get Century Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.