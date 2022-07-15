Celo Market Capitalization Tops $402.51 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $402.51 million and $21.83 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00063337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024510 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

