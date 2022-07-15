Caspian Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $742,920.47 and approximately $420.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

