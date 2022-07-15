Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

