Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of COF stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

