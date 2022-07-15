Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

