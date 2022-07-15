Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $11.68 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

