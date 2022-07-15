Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tesla Institutional Buying and Selling

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $714.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

