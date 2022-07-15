Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $325.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

