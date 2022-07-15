Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ConocoPhillips Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 309,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

