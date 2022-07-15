Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

AXP stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 173,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

