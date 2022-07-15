Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.