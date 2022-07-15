Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $75.20 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $106.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.