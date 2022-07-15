Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cabot by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $3,641,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cabot by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

