CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 1,122.5% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,735,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($2.90) to €3.30 ($3.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($2.95) to €3.75 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.50 ($4.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 482,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,675. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Articles

