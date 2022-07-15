C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 439 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

