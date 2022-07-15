C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $163.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

