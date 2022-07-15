Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $352,699.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00661568 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

