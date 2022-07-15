Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,935 ($34.91) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.09) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.27) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.25).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,887 ($34.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,363 ($28.10) and a one year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($37.67). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,780.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,841.17. The stock has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,187.12.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.26), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($471,565.13).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.