BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as low as C$3.53. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 106,588 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTB.UN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other BTB Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michel Léonard acquired 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

