BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 511.6% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTBIF remained flat at $$2.71 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
