BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 511.6% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTBIF remained flat at $$2.71 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

