Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price at $6.56

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

