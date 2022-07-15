Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $78.40

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.22.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

