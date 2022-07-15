Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $50.00

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
