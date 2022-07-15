Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $50.00

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

