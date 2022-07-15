Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $21.40

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

