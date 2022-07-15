Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.59 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

