Bridgetown (BTWN) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|$89.05 million
|19.12
|Bridgetown Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|-$149.35 million
|28.12
Institutional and Insider Ownership
43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|-64.69%
|3.47%
|Bridgetown Competitors
|34.60%
|-24.92%
|2.90%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridgetown Competitors
|108
|578
|913
|18
|2.52
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 89.76%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Bridgetown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.