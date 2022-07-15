Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,963 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $250,505.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,605.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52.

Braze Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 671,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.