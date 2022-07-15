Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

AXP stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

