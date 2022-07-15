Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,017 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,842,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.