Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $$11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

