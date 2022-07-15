Bondly Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,488.92 or 0.99984374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

