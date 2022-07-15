BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.09.

FATE opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,144 shares of company stock worth $1,853,379 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 46,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

