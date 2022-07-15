BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $718.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $821.73.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $588.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $622.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.27. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.