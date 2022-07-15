BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.