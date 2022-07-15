BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 585,840 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

