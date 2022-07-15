BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 117.6% in June

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,357. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

