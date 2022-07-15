BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0002

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $106,562.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00074742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00077171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,375,707,036 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.