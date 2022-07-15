Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $270.08 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $15.42 or 0.00075254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $270.08 million and $5.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00279297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

