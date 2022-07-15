BitBall Trading Down 8.6% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $643,966.46 and $80,293.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,909.05 or 0.99932629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00043847 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024482 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

