Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 99.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $52,242.71 and $6,996.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

