Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as low as C$3.49. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.59. The stock has a market cap of C$24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
