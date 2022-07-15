Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 4,238 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 352,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.