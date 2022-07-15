Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 15,506 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerner

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

