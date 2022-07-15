Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,722 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 82,934 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

