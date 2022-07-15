Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $829,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 85,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

