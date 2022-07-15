Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $92.84 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

