Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE BDC opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Belden has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

