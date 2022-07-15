Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Tops $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00287814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance.

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.