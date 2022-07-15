Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QCOM stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $151.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.